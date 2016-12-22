Today: At the Tijuana Border, They Speak French and Haitian Creole. Highlights and Heartbreaks of 2016.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

At the Tijuana Border, They Speak French and Haitian Creole

Bangladesh. Cameroon. Nepal. Eritrea. The border between the United States and Baja California is suddenly teeming with migrants from all over the world hoping to make it into America. How did they get there? Our foreign correspondents traced their perilous journeys in a four-part series that begins today. Read the first installment here, and see why Haitians have showed up by the thousands after a circuitous trek.

Haitian migrants in Tijuana, Mexico, wait in line to get appointments with American immigration officials. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times

He Wrote ‘Death by China.’ Now He’ll Advise Trump on Trade.

President-elect Donald Trump has picked a harsh critic of China to lead a new White House-based trade council. Peter Navarro, a Harvard-trained business professor at UC Irvine, wrote the book “Death by China: Confronting the Dragon — a Global Call to Action.” How Navarro and his team will work with existing government agencies on trade isn’t clear, but the move sends a message about Trump’s aggressive posture on the nation’s trade deficit.

More Politics

-- Newt Gingrich says Trump is going to stop the “drain the swamp” talk.

-- Wait! Don't cancel that Air Force One order just yet.

-- The U.S. has a long history of attempting to influence presidential elections in other countries.

Congress’ Star Wars Sequel Could Renew an Arms Race

Congress has quietly made a change in military policy that could have major repercussions, including renewing an arms race with Russia and China. In a bill that’s been sent to President Obama to sign into law, lawmakers are suggesting a space-based system to defend against a nuclear attack. Remember Ronald Reagan’s ill-fated Strategic Defense Initiative? The problem is that leading scientists say that idea is still a fantasy. Read on to see how a one-word change in the law could set it all into motion.

CalPERS Does the Math

The leaders of California’s largest pension fund looked at the numbers and concluded something had to be done: They lowered the rate of return expected on investments from 7.5% to 7%, a decision that will affect the state budget and the level of contributions that workers and local governments will need to make. Here’s more on the latest step to defuse California’s pension crisis.

The Highlights and Heartbreaks of 2016

The meme of 2016, no doubt, was a cartoon of a dog sitting in a house on fire saying, “This is fine.” At times, the world’s craziness seemed just too much. But take a step back, and the recurring theme was one of surprise: Donald Trump, president-elect. The Chicago Cubs, World Series champions. Bob Dylan, Nobel literature laureate. Here is our look back at 2016, with all its triumphs and losses.

Toy Story: Why the Must-Haves Are Hard to Find

Twenty years ago, it was Tickle Me Elmo. This year: the Hatchimal. Every holiday season has its hot toy that’s seemingly impossible to find. Why is that? Part of it has to do with the inexact science of predicting what the next big thing will be. Then, once a hit is identified, it’s often hard to ramp up production in time for gift-giving. And sometimes, the scarcity is by design.

HOLIDAY SEASON

-- Southern California’s holiday weekend will be rainy and windy with a dash of snow.

-- How to make gougères (fancy cheese puffs) and more festive holiday appetizer recipes.

-- Hanukkah: 17 great recipes for latkes.

-- Give the gift of feeling great in 2017. Here are 23 ideas.

CALIFORNIA

-- Should pot ads be banned from highway billboards? Tommy Chong says no; some in the state Legislature say yes.

-- The birthrate in California this year dropped to its lowest level ever: 12.42 births per 1,000 people. The last time it was even close to this low was during the Great Depression.

-- An Orange County jury decided serial killer Steven Dean Gordon should be executed for the abduction and murder of four women.

-- A red swastika and a racist note: Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Montrose.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Watch: Naomie Harris, Felicity Jones, Nicole Kidman, Aja Naomi King, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Williams give a master class on acting.