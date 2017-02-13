Today: Crisis at the Oroville Dam. If West Wing Walls Could Talk. Adele's Grammy Hello.

I’m Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don’t want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Crisis at the Oroville Dam

“This is not a drill,” the National Weather Service warned. “Repeat, this is not a drill.” It came after officials had been working around the clock to control rain- and snow-swollen Lake Oroville in Northern California, home to the nation’s tallest dam. Officials were using an emergency spillway for the first time ever to lower the lake after the main spillway had been damaged. All seemed to be going well when a hole was discovered in the auxiliary spillway. That prompted the evacuations of thousands, as authorities devised a plan to plug the hole. By late Sunday, the water level at the reservoir had dropped, but officials stressed that it’s still a dangerous situation. Here is the latest.

Water flows down the damaged main spillway of the Oroville Dam at 55,000 cubic feet per second into the Feather River. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times Water flows down the damaged main spillway of the Oroville Dam at 55,000 cubic feet per second into the Feather River. Water flows down the damaged main spillway of the Oroville Dam at 55,000 cubic feet per second into the Feather River. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

If West Wing Walls Could Talk

After a weekend of discussions with Japan’s prime minister in Florida, President Trump is back in Washington, where he’ll meet the prime minister of Israel later in the week. In the meantime, much of the talk of the town is about national security advisor Michael Flynn and what he said or didn’t say to Russia before Trump took office. On the Sunday talk shows, Trump aide Stephen Miller discussed possible next steps on the travel ban and on unproven allegations of voter fraud, but was mum when asked whether Trump still had confidence in Flynn.

More Politics

-- The travel ban court ruling is the kind of setback that usually prompts presidents to make big changes. Will Trump?

-- Experts say that by testing a missile, North Korea was probably also testing Trump.

-- Hezbollah’s leader says Trump gives him optimism, and he doesn’t mean it as a compliment.

Adele Gets a Big Grammy Hello Again, but Beyoncé Stops the Show

It was a given that the Grammy Awards would have a strong political backbeat to them, but not many anticipated singer Joy Villa hitting the red carpet in a “Make America Great Again” gown. That wasn’t the night’s only surprise: David Bowie posthumously winning his first musical Grammy? Check. Beyoncé’s stunning nine-minute performance medley? Yes, and here’s how she did it. As for the big awards, Adele swept the big three — for the second time in her career.

More Grammys

-- The complete list of the winners and nominees.

-- Cee-Lo Green in a metallic outfit and Girl Crush in a plastic ball dress: the best and worst of Grammys fashion.

Joy Villa wears a "Make America Great Again" dress, while Girl Crush dons a plastic ball outfit, at the Grammys. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Joy Villa wears a "Make America Great Again" dress, while Girl Crush dons a plastic ball outfit, at the Grammys. Joy Villa wears a "Make America Great Again" dress, while Girl Crush dons a plastic ball outfit, at the Grammys. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Monica Has a Plan to Get Quake-Ready

More than three years ago, the L.A. Times reported how Santa Monica quietly stopped enforcing its earthquake safety regulations. Now, the city is poised to embark on what would be the nation’s most extensive seismic retrofitting effort. On Tuesday, council members will vote on a law to require safety improvements to up 2,000 buildings — an expensive proposition. If you live or work in Santa Monica, or know someone who does, check out the map of properties that would be affected.

The Mysterious Militants Who Shut Down Milo

They wear black masks and clothing, are hunted by police, and scorned by critics on the left and the right. Just who are the black bloc militants? Many are anarchists who say they battle police brutality, corporate greed and the erosion of civil liberties. They disdain the media and liberals who espouse nonviolence. Now they’ve brought their radical tactics to the massive protest movement sparked by Trump’s presidency.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- For one Syrian refugee family, an interrupted journey ends with a new life in the U.S.

-- Raids across the U.S. leave immigrant communities and activists on high alert.

-- In case you missed it: How a liberal Santa Monica high school produced Trump aide Stephen Miller.

-- Here’s what the president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology thinks of the Trump administration’s early moves.

-- Michael Hiltzik: With billions at stake, a federal judge just nullified the GOP’s most cynical attack on Obamacare.

-- A human rights activist is slain in Cambodia, and the mystery leads all the way to California.

-- Steve Lopez: If you think public schools are failing, you haven’t met these kids.