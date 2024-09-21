UCLA vs. LSU: Live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

Ethan Garbers must get going for UCLA: Four things to watch vs. LSU

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers tries to avoid Indiana strong safety Josh Sanguinetti during the Bruins’ loss on Sept. 14 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins face a tough task Saturday on the road against Louisiana State. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Discipline, respect … and what was that third pillar again?

Enthusiasm was not in abundance during the early part of UCLA football practices open to the media this week, players quietly going about their business while disregarding one of their coach’s core principles. Cornerback Kaylin Moore said coaches huddled up players a second time during one session because of a lack of energy.

Coach DeShaun Foster disputed the idea that his team was dragging after just two games, saying the energy level was “where I needed it to be” as the Bruins (1-1) prepared to face No. 16 Louisiana State (2-1) on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

