UCLA vs. LSU: Live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

Betting odds for UCLA vs. LSU on Saturday
Two college football teams on exact opposite trajectories head into Week 3 of the college football season.
UCLA will play Louisiana State in Baton Rouge, La., at 12:30 p.m. PDT. The game will air on ABC and ESPN+ and will be available on 1150 AM in the Los Angeles area.
Here’s a look at the betting odds heading into the game:
Discipline, respect … and what was that third pillar again?
Enthusiasm was not in abundance during the early part of UCLA football practices open to the media this week, players quietly going about their business while disregarding one of their coach’s core principles. Cornerback Kaylin Moore said coaches huddled up players a second time during one session because of a lack of energy.
Coach DeShaun Foster disputed the idea that his team was dragging after just two games, saying the energy level was “where I needed it to be” as the Bruins (1-1) prepared to face No. 16 Louisiana State (2-1) on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.