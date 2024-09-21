Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. LSU: Live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers passes during a loss to Indiana at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 14.
UCLA is looking for its second win of the season Saturday against Louisiana State.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Follow along as UCLA looks to bounce back from its loss to Indiana with an upset over No. 16 LSU on the road in Baton Rouge at 12:30 p.m. PDT (ABC, ESPN+).

By Austin KnoblauchSenior Editor, Sports 

What you need to know

Four things to watch for in UCLA vs. LSU

Eric Bieniemy blames himself for UCLA’s rocky start

DeShaun Foster wants UCLA to use horrid loss as motivation

Betting odds for UCLA vs. LSU on Saturday

Two college football teams on exact opposite trajectories head into Week 3 of the college football season.

UCLA will play Louisiana State in Baton Rouge, La., at 12:30 p.m. PDT. The game will air on ABC and ESPN+ and will be available on 1150 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s a look at the betting odds heading into the game:
Ethan Garbers must get going for UCLA: Four things to watch vs. LSU

By Ben Bolch

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers tries to avoid Indiana strong safety Josh Sanguinetti during the Bruins’ loss on Sept. 14.
The Bruins face a tough task Saturday on the road against Louisiana State.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Discipline, respect … and what was that third pillar again?

Enthusiasm was not in abundance during the early part of UCLA football practices open to the media this week, players quietly going about their business while disregarding one of their coach’s core principles. Cornerback Kaylin Moore said coaches huddled up players a second time during one session because of a lack of energy.

Coach DeShaun Foster disputed the idea that his team was dragging after just two games, saying the energy level was “where I needed it to be” as the Bruins (1-1) prepared to face No. 16 Louisiana State (2-1) on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Continue reading here

