Today: Instead of Obamacare, You’ll Get … . Hey, L.A., It’s Election Day.

Letter to America: Instead of Obamacare, You’ll Get …

House Republicans have unveiled their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Among its 123 pages (read it all here), the bill known as the American Health Care Act would eliminate fed­er­al aid for 31 states to ex­pand Medi­caid programs to mil­lions of pre­vi­ously un­in­sured poor people and would re­struc­ture the tax sub­sidies that help Amer­ic­ans who don’t get cov­er­age through an em­ploy­er. But these and many other provisions are only a first step in what will be an arduous process. One of the legislation’s lead authors says the bill will give “freedom”; columnist Michael Hiltzik says it is even “nastier, more consumer-unfriendly” than expected.

Travel Ban 2.0 — See You in Court?

The ban is back. Nearly a month after a 9th Circuit panel refused to reinstate President Trump’s travel ban, the president privately signed a new one, this time without Iraq among the countries targeted and with a 10-day preparation period. The new order, while temporary, lays the foundation for further restrictions on travelers and refugees. A little-noticed provision even creates leverage for Trump to remake how the U.S. conducts foreign policy. But will the ban stand up in court? Experts say it will be harder to challenge, though critics say it still targets Muslims. Read it here.

A volunteer offers immigration law assistance at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Jason Redmond / AFP / Getty Images A volunteer offers immigration law assistance at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. A volunteer offers immigration law assistance at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (Jason Redmond / AFP / Getty Images)

More Politics

-- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions sought to clarify his denial to the Senate about contact with Russian officials during the presidential campaign. Today, he’ll meet with civil rights leaders.

-- On Ben Carson’s first day as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, he equated slaves to immigrants. Watch it here.

-- Gold Star father Khizr Khan has canceled a speech in Toronto after organizers said his travel privileges are being reviewed.

Hey, L.A., It’s Election Day. Can You Cure This Apathy?

It’s election day in L.A. and other parts of California, and as we told you last week, turnout is expected to be light, even though there are weighty issues to be decided. Measure S could put the brakes on certain types of large-scale development. Measure H could raise about $350 million annually for homelessness prevention and housing. The school board races could tip the balance of power to charter school advocates. And Mayor Eric Garcetti is seeking reelection. This graphic breaks it down.

He Was the Movies Maven of the Golden Age

When Robert Osborne was a young Hollywood hopeful at Desilu studios, he developed a close friendship with Lucille Ball. His knowledge of movies impressed her. As for acting? Try writing, she said. By the mid-1960s, he had authored his first book about the Oscars and was on his way to a decades-long career as a journalist. But you probably knew him as the dapper primary host of Turner Classic Movies — to many, the ultimate movie date. He has died at age 84.

A UC Plan to Put California First

For the first time, University of California officials are considering putting a limit on students from out of state. The goal: to free up $18.5 million that lawmakers have threatened to withhold if they don’t. Last year, a state audit said the UC system was hurting California students by admitting too many non-residents — a conclusion UC President Janet Napolitano called unfair. The proposed 20% cap leaves some room for growth, but many faculty members aren’t happy.

CALIFORNIA

-- Southern California is overdue for a major earthquake along the Grapevine north of Los Angeles, according to a sobering new study by the U.S. Geological Survey.

-- Federal officials have agreed to free an Afghan family while their case is deliberated in court. The family had been granted visas but were detained when they arrived in L.A.