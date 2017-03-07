Today: Instead of Obamacare, You’ll Get … . Hey, L.A., It’s Election Day.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.
Letter to America: Instead of Obamacare, You’ll Get …
House Republicans have unveiled their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Among its 123 pages (read it all here), the bill known as the American Health Care Act would eliminate federal aid for 31 states to expand Medicaid programs to millions of previously uninsured poor people and would restructure the tax subsidies that help Americans who don’t get coverage through an employer. But these and many other provisions are only a first step in what will be an arduous process. One of the legislation’s lead authors says the bill will give “freedom”; columnist Michael Hiltzik says it is even “nastier, more consumer-unfriendly” than expected.
Travel Ban 2.0 — See You in Court?
The ban is back. Nearly a month after a 9th Circuit panel refused to reinstate President Trump’s travel ban, the president privately signed a new one, this time without Iraq among the countries targeted and with a 10-day preparation period. The new order, while temporary, lays the foundation for further restrictions on travelers and refugees. A little-noticed provision even creates leverage for Trump to remake how the U.S. conducts foreign policy. But will the ban stand up in court? Experts say it will be harder to challenge, though critics say it still targets Muslims. Read it here.
-- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions sought to clarify his denial to the Senate about contact with Russian officials during the presidential campaign. Today, he’ll meet with civil rights leaders.
-- On Ben Carson’s first day as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, he equated slaves to immigrants. Watch it here.
-- Gold Star father Khizr Khan has canceled a speech in Toronto after organizers said his travel privileges are being reviewed.
Hey, L.A., It’s Election Day. Can You Cure This Apathy?
It’s election day in L.A. and other parts of California, and as we told you last week, turnout is expected to be light, even though there are weighty issues to be decided. Measure S could put the brakes on certain types of large-scale development. Measure H could raise about $350 million annually for homelessness prevention and housing. The school board races could tip the balance of power to charter school advocates. And Mayor Eric Garcetti is seeking reelection. This graphic breaks it down.
He Was the Movies Maven of the Golden Age
When Robert Osborne was a young Hollywood hopeful at Desilu studios, he developed a close friendship with Lucille Ball. His knowledge of movies impressed her. As for acting? Try writing, she said. By the mid-1960s, he had authored his first book about the Oscars and was on his way to a decades-long career as a journalist. But you probably knew him as the dapper primary host of Turner Classic Movies — to many, the ultimate movie date. He has died at age 84.
A UC Plan to Put California First
For the first time, University of California officials are considering putting a limit on students from out of state. The goal: to free up $18.5 million that lawmakers have threatened to withhold if they don’t. Last year, a state audit said the UC system was hurting California students by admitting too many non-residents — a conclusion UC President Janet Napolitano called unfair. The proposed 20% cap leaves some room for growth, but many faculty members aren’t happy.
-- Southern California is overdue for a major earthquake along the Grapevine north of Los Angeles, according to a sobering new study by the U.S. Geological Survey.
-- Federal officials have agreed to free an Afghan family while their case is deliberated in court. The family had been granted visas but were detained when they arrived in L.A.
-- An immigration raid at a French restaurant in San Diego nearly a decade ago offers a cautionary tale for employers today.
-- Authorities say a group of children, ages 7 to 11, ransacked a San Pedro daycare center and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
-- When “The Americans” premiered in 2013, the TV drama about two Soviet spies in the suburbs of Northern Virginia in the 1980s felt like a period piece. Now, not so much.
-- What to make of Amy Schumer’s new special on Netflix? Well …
-- Khalid Robinson has a breakthrough single called “Location.” It’s a soulful, guitar-kissed ode to technology’s role in coupledom that he released before graduating high school.
-- David Letterman has some thoughts about President Trump ... and Designer Shoe Warehouse.
From the streets of San Francisco to a scrapyard in Baja California? That’s the tale behind a 1968 Mustang GT that a pair of auto restorers say is the car that Steve McQueen drove in the movie “Bullitt.” So is it the real deal?
-- U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up a missile defense system have arrived in South Korea. The plan has upset North Korea, China and Russia.
-- France’s conservative Republican Party held an emergency meeting as the presidential campaign of François Fillon appeared to be imploding.
-- “Get out of the country”: The rhetoric behind the shootings targeting men of Indian origin.
-- The TSA has quietly adopted new “enhanced” pat-down searches for screening passengers at U.S. airports, a response to weaknesses in airport security.
-- Born under a bad sign: Mosul residents with Islamic State birth certificates need a do-over.
-- Shares in Snap Inc. dropped below their initial trading price, and analysts think they’ll drop more.
-- As Disney’s annual meeting looms, investors are hoping that Chief Executive Bob Iger stays longer.
-- Dylan Hernandez: U.S. Soccer’s new policy requiring players to stand for the national anthem will test the athletes’ convictions.
-- The Oakland Raiders made a compelling case that their proposed relocation to Las Vegas is back on track.
-- ESPN will be making some cuts to its roster of on-air talent this year.
-- The Times’ picks for today’s election.
-- Trump’s revised travel ban is no less misguided and self-defeating than his previous version.
-- The story of Trump Tower Baku, a hotel that has never opened in the capital of Azerbaijan. (The New Yorker)
-- The operator of a new French-themed casino in Macau said one gambler with a big winning streak put a dent in its profits, but finding “Lady Luck” has proven elusive. (Wall Street Journal)
-- Are you ready to try the Viking diet? (National Geographic)
In Little Petroglyph Canyon, you can see etchings of bighorn sheep, hunters with bows and more carved in the rocks during the Paleolithic era. But to get to this bit of ancient history, you’ll need to undergo some extreme vetting. After all, it’s on the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake.
