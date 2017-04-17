The tax man cometh, again. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

The Mystery of Trump’s Tax Plan — and Returns

In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and the byzantine nature of the tax code. As the deadline to file your taxes creeps up Tuesday, it’s been three decades since Ronald Reagan, riding an electoral college landslide of 49 out of 50 states, was able to overhaul the tax system. President Trump doesn’t have that kind of support, nor has a proposal been unveiled. And, as seen in the attempt to remake healthcare, he shuns the political trade-offs that are usually needed for remaking tax laws. Over the weekend, protesters took to the streets to demand the release of Trump’s returns, and Trump responded by tweeting that “someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies.”

-- Vice President Mike Pence described a failed missile test by North Korea as the type of provocation that the Trump administration is resolved to confront, but the White House said it did not see a need for a U.S. response, because the test was a failure. Over the weekend, North Korea put its long-range missiles on parade in a massive military show.

Range of North Korean ballistic missiles.

-- Bold promises, fewer results: Trump’s executive orders don't always live up to his claims.

-- Break away from the USA? The efforts to secede or otherwise split up California face their own split.

Is Trump a Liar? Readers Respond

Millions read the L.A. Times Editorial Board’s six-part series on the Trump presidency called “The Problem With Trump.” The Times also received hundreds of voicemails, positive and negative, from readers. We’ve selected some for this podcast, in which members of the editorial board respond to the love and the hate.

No Easter in El Norte

The week leading up to Easter is usually a busy travel time for Mexicans, but for a portion of those who normally head to el norte, the thrill is gone. This year, some travel industry experts say they’ve seen a major drop in interest in travel from Mexico to the U.S., whether it’s over concerns about Trump’s policies or the drop in the value of a peso. One global research firm estimates that visits from Mexico to the U.S. this year will drop 7%, for a direct economic loss of $1.1 billion.

In Syria, Evacuees Suffer a Cruel Blow

The bus trip out of two towns in Syria’s Idlib province was supposed to be a safe new beginning for thousands fleeing the hardships of living in an area under siege by rebels who want to overthrow President Bashar Assad. Instead, a car bomb detonated amid the buses, killing more than 120 people, most of them women and children. Southeast of Aleppo, the survivors received food, shelter and medical care, reports L.A. Times correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell. They wondered “Why did this happen?”

Is This the Way to Reduce Police Shootings?

The L.A. Police Commission has been trying to reduce the number of police shootings, and this week it will consider a major shift meant to move toward that goal. The LAPD’s civilian bosses are expected to approve a new policy that would require officers to try, whenever possible, to defuse tense situations before using deadly force. The move would change the way the commission judges officers. Last year, the commission concluded that eight shootings were unjustified — the highest number in at least a decade, according to a Times analysis.

-- NFL player Konrad Reuland died at 29, but his heart saved baseball legend Rod Carew.

-- Clashes between Trump supporters and critics in Berkeley resulted in 21 arrests. How did it become the flashpoint?

-- This Honduran immigrant has been deported twice and survived bandits, trains and swamps, but he remains hopeful about reaching the U.S.

-- Residents of coastal Southern California are increasingly moving away, thanks in large part to high rents and home prices.

-- A sad farewell for Dolores Westfall, whose “retirement” was motoring from job to job in an RV.

-- Robert W. Taylor, a visionary figure in the birth of personal computing and the Internet, has died at age 85.

-- A decorated Navy SEAL in San Diego has been moonlighting as a porn star.