Today: The Mystery of Trump’s Tax Plan — and Returns

The tax man cometh, again. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.
TOP STORIES
The Mystery of Trump’s Tax Plan — and Returns
In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and the byzantine nature of the tax code. As the deadline to file your taxes creeps up Tuesday, it’s been three decades since Ronald Reagan, riding an electoral college landslide of 49 out of 50 states, was able to overhaul the tax system. President Trump doesn’t have that kind of support, nor has a proposal been unveiled. And, as seen in the attempt to remake healthcare, he shuns the political trade-offs that are usually needed for remaking tax laws. Over the weekend, protesters took to the streets to demand the release of Trump’s returns, and Trump responded by tweeting that “someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies.”
More Politics
-- Vice President Mike Pence described a failed missile test by North Korea as the type of provocation that the Trump administration is resolved to confront, but the White House said it did not see a need for a U.S. response, because the test was a failure. Over the weekend, North Korea put its long-range missiles on parade in a massive military show.
-- Bold promises, fewer results: Trump’s executive orders don't always live up to his claims.
-- Break away from the USA? The efforts to secede or otherwise split up California face their own split.
Is Trump a Liar? Readers Respond
Millions read the L.A. Times Editorial Board’s six-part series on the Trump presidency called “The Problem With Trump.” The Times also received hundreds of voicemails, positive and negative, from readers. We’ve selected some for this podcast, in which members of the editorial board respond to the love and the hate.
No Easter in El Norte
The week leading up to Easter is usually a busy travel time for Mexicans, but for a portion of those who normally head to el norte, the thrill is gone. This year, some travel industry experts say they’ve seen a major drop in interest in travel from Mexico to the U.S., whether it’s over concerns about Trump’s policies or the drop in the value of a peso. One global research firm estimates that visits from Mexico to the U.S. this year will drop 7%, for a direct economic loss of $1.1 billion.
In Syria, Evacuees Suffer a Cruel Blow
The bus trip out of two towns in Syria’s Idlib province was supposed to be a safe new beginning for thousands fleeing the hardships of living in an area under siege by rebels who want to overthrow President Bashar Assad. Instead, a car bomb detonated amid the buses, killing more than 120 people, most of them women and children. Southeast of Aleppo, the survivors received food, shelter and medical care, reports L.A. Times correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell. They wondered “Why did this happen?”
Is This the Way to Reduce Police Shootings?
The L.A. Police Commission has been trying to reduce the number of police shootings, and this week it will consider a major shift meant to move toward that goal. The LAPD’s civilian bosses are expected to approve a new policy that would require officers to try, whenever possible, to defuse tense situations before using deadly force. The move would change the way the commission judges officers. Last year, the commission concluded that eight shootings were unjustified — the highest number in at least a decade, according to a Times analysis.
OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND
-- NFL player Konrad Reuland died at 29, but his heart saved baseball legend Rod Carew.
-- Clashes between Trump supporters and critics in Berkeley resulted in 21 arrests. How did it become the flashpoint?
-- This Honduran immigrant has been deported twice and survived bandits, trains and swamps, but he remains hopeful about reaching the U.S.
-- Residents of coastal Southern California are increasingly moving away, thanks in large part to high rents and home prices.
-- A sad farewell for Dolores Westfall, whose “retirement” was motoring from job to job in an RV.
-- Robert W. Taylor, a visionary figure in the birth of personal computing and the Internet, has died at age 85.
-- A decorated Navy SEAL in San Diego has been moonlighting as a porn star.
-- Jonathan Gold couldn’t resist the panda-face dumplings at this new restaurant in Arcadia.
CALIFORNIA
-- Why isn’t California putting more water into what is essentially its biggest reservoir: the depleted Central Valley aquifer?
-- Who should get legal representation with money from the $10-million L.A. Justice Fund? A proposal to bar immigrants with violent criminal convictions from using the fund is sparking protests.
-- A panel of 50 people must recommend how L.A. County should spend $355 million a year in new homeless money, but (surprise!) they can’t agree.
-- State officials have reopened the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam, as another set of rainstorms began moving across Northern California.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- The first weekend of an expanded Coachella music festival had its moments, like the first 45 minutes of Lady Gaga’s set, but it also had some growing pains. Here’s everything you want to know about the desert concert that has become more mainstream than ever.
-- “Groundhog Day” is a beloved movie, so why in the name of Punxsutawney Phil would anyone mess with success and give it a Broadway musical makeover?
-- Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are saying good-bye to their HBO series, “Girls,” but their adventures together will continue.
-- Actress Elisabeth Moss gets dystopian in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel.
CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD
William Holden won an Academy Award for his role in “Stalag 17” and was nominated for his performances in “Sunset Boulevard” and “Network.” On this date in 1918, he was born William Franklin Beedle Jr. What’s the story behind his stage name? There is more than one version of the tale, but our favorite is that he took the name of a Los Angeles Times editor, hoping the paper’s critics would not pan him on screen.
NATION-WORLD
-- Cleveland police say a suspect fatally shot a 74-year-old man and posted a video of the killing on Facebook.
-- After a flurry of last-minute legal challenges, two judges have issued temporary injunctions effectively blocking Arkansas from executing six men starting today.
-- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in his bid to replace Turkey’s parliamentary democracy with an all-powerful “presidential system,” but the main opposition party said it will challenge the votes.
-- As once-prosperous Venezuela descends deeper into chaos, opposition leader Henrique Capriles has adopted a more radical stance against President Nicolas Maduro.
-- In an Easter Sunday speech, Pope Francis encouraged people to hold fast in their “fearful hearts” to faith despite all the wars, sickness and hatred in the world.
BUSINESS
-- Some developers are preparing for the rise of ride-sharing by planning for parking spaces that can be converted to other uses like stores or gyms.
-- Nuclear energy was once considered a fundamental part of America's energy future, but the industry is struggling.
SPORTS
-- It’s NBA playoff time, and after a Game 1 loss, the annual lament “same old Clippers” is back.
-- The Dodgers are trying to connect with the next generation of fans, despite a lack of TV exposure. It isn’t easy.
OPINION
-- Not yet 100 days into Trump’s presidency, the populist revolution he seemed to promise is already over, at least for now.
-- Try something truly revolutionary: Quit your Twitter feed and send a poem to someone.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- Ivanka Trump’s “notes for the babysitter”: “Donald is seventy. His normal bedtime is two or three in the morning, but don’t worry, we’ll definitely be back by then.” (The New Yorker)
-- Have you heard of Transdniestria? National Geographic has a photo essay of the land that has an independent government and a population of half a million, but isn’t recognized as a country.
-- Are job interviews useless? (New York Times)
ONLY IN L.A.
The Beverly Hills Dog Show had lights, TV cameras and red carpet action, as well as a miniature poodle named Brando in competition and actress Bo Derek of “10” fame selling her shampoo for “special dogs” on the sidelines. Want to know a secret? The Beverly Hills Dog Show hasn’t taken place in 90210 for years. Times reporter Amy Kaufman captured the scene 40 miles west of Rodeo Drive at the Pomona Fairplex.
