Today: In France, the Center Holds — for Now

TOP STORIES

In France, the Center Holds — for Now

France’s presidential election featured nasty debate, allegations of coordinated hacking against centrist Emmanuel Macron’s camp and much wondering whether the polls had underestimated the appeal of his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen. But in the end, the 39-year-old Macron won in a landslide to become the youngest president-elect in French history and keep the country as one of the driving forces of the European Union. Though President Trump had praised Le Pen, he tweeted his congratulations on Macron’s “big win.” Now comes the hard part: governing. Here’s why that could be particularly difficult.

Protecting the Trumps: See the World on at Least $30 Million in 100 Days

The White House, Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago … and this weekend, Bedminster, N.J. How much does it cost to protect President Trump and his family as they jet about, including business trips overseas? The Secret Service does not release information about such costs, but based on publicly available information reviewed by The Times, the total for Trump’s first 100 days was at least $30 million. By comparison, the conservative think tank Judicial Watch found that costs for President Obama and his smaller family averaged $12 million a year.

More Politics

-- Trump tweeted about the Russia inquiry before former Deputy Atty. Gen. Sally Yates testifies today in the Senate about former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

-- A look at what’s at stake as Trump gets to “see you in court” in two major travel ban cases.

-- Trump pledged to help his voters. In the meantime, he doesn’t mind punishing the opposition.

Behind the Scenes of ICE’s Raids in Los Angeles

Since Trump took office, arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement are up 35% nationwide, but in L.A. they remain relatively flat. The director of enforcement and removal operations here says agents are doing little, if anything, different from what they were under the Obama administration. What has changed, he says: a more intense, politically charged spotlight, or “as one of my bosses put it, ‘Fifty percent of the country is mad at us 100% of the time.’ ” Here’s an inside look at ICE’s arrests of those with criminal pasts.

The Teen Angst of Not Knowing if Mom or Dad Will Be Deported

Though the number of arrests by ICE haven’t significantly increased in Los Angeles, that hasn’t stopped the rise of anxiety in immigrant communities. Particularly affected are children who were born in the U.S. to parents who are in the country illegally. Some teenagers have more than the usual high school worries: They’re trying to take on the adult responsibilities of protecting their loved ones and friends from deportation, and are thinking about what they would do if one or both parents were taken away.

Hooray for … Tollywood?

The highest-grossing Indian movie release of all time isn’t from Bollywood. It’s from Tollywood — aka Hyderabad, which has its own big film industry in the Telugu language. How did the swords-and-armor epic “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,” which was No. 7 at the U.S. box office this weekend, cut across language barriers and geography? Read on.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- As Europe braces for hundreds of militants to return from the battlefields in Iraq and Syria, the U.S. military is targeting Islamic State's virtual caliphate by hunting and killing its online operatives one by one.

-- Columnist Steve Lopez finds out how an L.A. teen of modest means earned a wealth of options at America’s top universities.

-- Insects and disease are ravaging Southern California’s urban trees. Who’s going to stop them?

-- From “The Handmaid’s Tale” to “I Love Dick,” the female gaze is thriving on television.

-- Some Hollywood executives are worried that this summer is once again relying too heavily on sequels from aging franchises.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Silicon Valley’s tech boom has created a nightmare for these mobile home residents.