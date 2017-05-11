More twists in the aftermath of James Comey’s dismissal from the FBI. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

Trump’s Fury Before the Comey Firing

Subpoenas to Michael Flynn and his associates. Questions about how and why President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. An Oval Office meeting with Russian officials, shut out to U.S. media but with a Russian photographer in attendance. A photo op with Henry Kissinger, right when critics are bringing up Watergate. As Trump said about healthcare, who knew firing Comey would be so complicated? The president’s explanation: “He wasn't doing a good job.” But officials tell a deeper story, one of Trump’s growing anger at Comey — and Trump’s surprise at the intense reaction to the dismissal.

Russian Foreign Ministry / EPA President Trump with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak during their meeting in the White House. President Trump with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak during their meeting in the White House. (Russian Foreign Ministry / EPA)

You’ve Got Russia Questions. Will We Get Answers?

Was Comey fired to cripple an expanding investigation into whether any of President Trump’s campaign aides coordinated with Russian intelligence last year? Democratic senators and aides say Comey was sacked after asking Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein for more money and personnel, but a Justice Department spokesman says that request didn’t happen. Meanwhile, as a Comey replacement is sought, the FBI’s inquiry appears to be on uncertain ground. Today, acting director Andrew McCabe testifies to the Senate Intelligence Committee; and next week, Comey has been invited to talk behind closed doors.

Mr. President, Meet the Law of Unintended Consequences

What to make of all this? Former officials in Republican and Democratic administrations tell L.A. Times Washington bureau chief David Lauter that if the goal was to get the Russia investigation over with, firing Comey probably moved things in the wrong direction. Some experts think that the Trump White House will eventually have to accept some form of special counsel or independent investigative commission. And as for Mitch McConnell’s role? Read on.

More From Washington

-- Five candidates under consideration for interim FBI director.

-- The difference between Richard Nixon and John Travolta, plus other things to know about Trump, Comey and special prosecutors.

-- From Anderson Cooper’s eye roll to Chuck Todd’s “Wow”: The media react.

This Mystery From Beyond the Grave Is Solved

Who was the girl who was found in a small, elaborate metal coffin buried more than a century ago in what is now a wealthy San Francisco neighborhood? No headstone or markings offered any clues, so a group of scientists, amateur sleuths and history buffs set out to solve the mystery. They discovered it was Edith Howard Cook. This is her story.

A Show You Should Talk About With Your Kids

Nearly 250 years ago, Goethe’s “The Sorrows of Young Werther” became wildly popular but sparked worries about readers copying the suicide depicted in the novel. Fast forward to the era of smartphones and social media, and the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” is generating concerns that it glamorizes suicide too. Teens have tweeted more about the show than any other program this year. But how is the show being discussed in real life? Educators from around the U.S. told reporter Amy Kaufman what they’re seeing and hearing.

-- Creating more “affordable housing” or rewarding “illegal behavior”? The L.A. City Council voted to smooth the way for landlords to get approval for bootlegged apartments.

-- Prosecutors say no criminal charges will be filed against two LAPD officers who shot and killed a woman in 2015. The shooting had drawn a rebuke from a civilian police oversight panel.