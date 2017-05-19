Today: A 'Witch Hunt'? Well, There’s Toil and Trouble

President Trump is heading overseas, but not without some parting shots. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

A ‘Witch Hunt’? Well, There’s Toil and Trouble

Amid this week’s toil and trouble at the White House, President Trump was relatively quiet, even after a special counsel was appointed to investigate the Russia-related investigation. Not for long. “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” he tweeted (though the representative from Salem, Mass., disagreed). True to Trump form, he turned to aggrieved hyperbole more than once, as observers debated whether it would hurt or help him — or maybe do some of both.

More From Washington

-- “No, no, next question”: Trump says he didn’t urge former FBI Director James Comey to back down on investigating Michael Flynn.

-- The No. 2 official at the Justice Department told senators that he knew Trump wanted to fire Comey before he wrote a letter criticizing him.

-- Trump is leaning toward tapping Joe Lieberman to head the FBI and could announce his pick before he leaves for the Middle East today.

Trump’s Trip to the Birthplace of Islam

Much like a couple of previous presidents who were caught in a swirl of trouble at home, Trump is headed to the Middle East. It’s the initial leg of a trip that will take him out of the country for just over a week, a stretch of time that an official says a “homebody” like Trump wishes were shorter. First stop: Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, where Trump is expected to emphasize the war against terror and present a major new package of weaponry for sale. Here’s why the Saudis are hoping for a reset with Trump.

Insurers on Obamacare: Don’t Look at Us, Blame the White House

“Obamacare is collapsing, it’s dead, it’s gone,” Trump said during his news conference yesterday. “There is nothing to compare it to, because we don’t have healthcare in the country.” He and other GOP leaders say the marketplaces are failing on their own. But health insurers, which are planning big rate increases or pullouts, and state officials tell a different story: that the Trump administration is undermining the Affordable Healthcare Act by refusing to commit to steps to keep markets running. “We don’t know who is making decisions,” says one CEO.

Roger Ailes’ Legacy: You Decide

Roger Ailes worked as an advisor to GOP presidential candidates from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump — and built Fox News into a conservative juggernaut that brings in more than $1 billion a year in profits — but his legacy is far more complex. The cable channel he ran for 21 years, before he was fired last year amid a sexual harassment scandal, called itself “fair and balanced.” Yet, as TV critic Lorraine Ali writes, “an ideology that Ailes made the cornerstone of his network’s coverage: Us versus Them” has reshaped the media landscape. Ailes’ death at age 77 complicates several lawsuits and a federal investigation too.

The NFL Has a Big Rain Delay in Inglewood

If the waiting is the hardest part, NFL fans in L.A. have had two decades of hard times — and now, they’ll have to wait a little longer for a permanent home for the Rams and Chargers. This year’s heavy rains have set back the opening of the $2.6-billion stadium in Inglewood by nearly a year, to the start of the 2020 season. It’s the first part of a multiple-phase project on a site that is 3½ times the size of Disneyland.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

“One of the saddest things in the United States today,” said William C. Melton, Victorville’s civil defense coordinator in 1968, “is the extreme apathy about the bomb.” Forty-nine years ago, The Times visited “one of the world’s most unusual fallout shelters” located in abandoned gold mine.

John Malmin / Los Angeles Times April 29, 1968: Interior of the former Sidewinder Gold Mine, converted to a fallout shelter with a 1,100-person capacity. April 29, 1968: Interior of the former Sidewinder Gold Mine, converted to a fallout shelter with a 1,100-person capacity. (John Malmin / Los Angeles Times)

