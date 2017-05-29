Today: A Day to Remember the Fallen

Today is Memorial Day. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss.

TOP STORIES

A Day to Remember the Fallen

“I’m really missing you today......you will never be forgotten.” That is just one of the heartfelt comments posted by readers who knew and loved the 761 members of the American military from California who have died in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001. On this Memorial Day, the Los Angeles Times is paying tribute to them.

Trump Said He Hit a ‘Home Run.’ Scoreboard?

President Trump said “we hit a home run” on his overseas trip, so let’s check the scoreboard now that he’s back: Many in Europe are concerned about the future of U.S. leadership, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said, “The era in which we could rely completely on others is gone, at least partially.” There’s still no decision about the Paris climate accord, which the president said he would make this week. Trump also tweeted, “We made and saved the USA many billions of dollars and millions of jobs,” though it’s unclear exactly how. And faced with allegations that Jared Kushner tried to set up back-channel communications with Russian officials, Trump returned to tweeting about “fake news” while administration officials said there was nothing inherently wrong about “any channel of communication.”

‘Take a Deep Breath. Then, Resist’

It’s a marathon, not a sprint: That’s what activists who fight for immigrant rights and social justice causes in L.A. are telling themselves. Just over four months into Trump’s presidency, some are feeling fatigue. So they go to workshops that encourage them to unplug and breathe deeply.

They’re Worried Sick About Healthcare

With Senate Republicans working behind closed doors on a healthcare plan and the Congressional Budget Office having rendered its verdict on the House plan (23 million Americans without insurance over the next decade), columnist Steve Lopez checked in with some real-life doctors and patients. The consensus: They’re worried sick about the future.

Men Not at Work? Women Too

Why are American women leaving the workforce? The collapse of blue-collar jobs for American men was much discussed during the election, but female-dominated fields for low-skill workers also are in a rut. Since 2000, the share of women working in their prime earning years has declined, and single women without children drove most of the downturn, according to a study.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- A San Bernardino hairdresser describes being arrested, jailed and then transferred to ICE custody, even though she is a U.S. citizen.

-- At the “Wonder Woman” premiere, forget girl power. It’s about gender equality.

-- Designer Jenny Wu shows how she makes jewelry with 3-D printing technology.

CALIFORNIA

-- More than 150 firefighters battled a 30-acre brush fire in Brentwood that investigators say was sparked by a gas-driven weed whacker.

-- L.A. County officials are expanding their efforts to get more people signed up for food assistance.

-- Trump’s budget presents new challenges to California’s long-suffering unemployment fund.

-- Columnist George Skelton has fish on his mind, namely the fate of the state’s trout and salmon.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- An existential fight over technology, Netflix and the future of cinema played out at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which concluded with the Swedish film “The Square” winning the Palme d’Or.

-- Gregg Allman, who died at age 69 over the weekend, was the voice and face of Southern rock.