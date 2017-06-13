Today: Mueller Under Fire, Sessions Under Oath

Some of President Trump’s confidants are assailing special counsel Robert Mueller, while Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before senators today. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss.

Mueller Under Fire, Sessions Under Oath

How’s this for a trial balloon? Christopher Ruddy, head of the conservative site Newsmax and a close Trump friend, said the president “is considering perhaps terminating” Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia investigation. “I personally think it would be a very significant mistake,” Ruddy added. Another high-profile ally, Newt Gingrich, seemed to encourage the move. Today we may find out what Sessions has to say about that, as he’ll give public testimony starting at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time before the Senate Intelligence Committee. It’s unclear whether the White House will invoke executive privilege to block Sessions from answering some questions, which will focus on Sessions’ Russian contacts and role in firing FBI Director James Comey. Watch it with us here.

A One-Two Punch Against Trump’s Travel Ban

You’ve heard this one before: Another federal appeals court has refused to lift a hold on President Trump’s travel ban. Coming on top of the 4th Circuit of Appeals’ ruling, the decision by a 9th Circuit panel of judges (all appointed by President Clinton) gives a second legal basis to block the ban. It’s one that could be more palatable to the Supreme Court, if the case gets that far. Once again, the president’s tweets were used against him in a court of law.

-- Watch: Trump’s first full Cabinet meeting featured praise from each person at the table, including Reince Priebus’ thanks for “the opportunity and the blessing you've given us to serve your agenda.” It also inspired a parody video.

-- It’s decision time at the Supreme Court as the justices prepare to hand down the final rulings in 21 cases, including disputes over religion, free speech and immigration. Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote a concise, pointed essay for his first high court opinion.

-- Trump’s nominee to be a key banking regulator said through a spokesman that he did not misrepresent that he had a degree from Dartmouth College.

Beware the Ides of June

At the Public Theater’s staging of “Julius Caesar” in New York’s Central Park, the Roman tyrant has blond hair, a gold-plated bathtub and a “pouty Slavic wife,” as one critic wrote. Put that together with the fact that the senators in Shakespeare’s play conspire to assassinate Caesar, and you’ve got another firestorm over what crosses the line in the Trump era. The Public Theater’s defense? “Julius Caesar” is an indictment of political violence. It’s also hardly the first time the role has been used to allude to a U.S. president.

Tina Benko, left, portrays Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays Julius Caesar in the Public Theater's production.

Uber Could Use a Good Road Map

Uber isn’t having a smooth ride. The company has faced complaints of harassment and mismanagement, executive firings and departures, a federal investigation into obstruction of justice and a lawsuit from Google’s self-driving vehicle spinoff. Today, the findings of an internal investigation into its corporate culture will be released. How can it steer its way out of this mess?

The Fall of the Mall

At shopping malls across the U.S., the hits just keep coming. Department stores, luxury brands, kids’ clothing retailers — they’re all suffering the consequences of the profound disruption caused by the continued rise of online shopping. That’s forcing malls to offer more restaurants and other experience-based offerings. Even so, one recent report estimated that 20% to 25% of the nation’s malls would close in the next five years.

-- The push to move the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach toward zero-emissions trucks and yard equipment.

-- Actor Gerald McRaney says “This Is Us” fans aren’t shy about getting personal with him.

-- Scenes from the LA Pride parade and #ResistMarch.

-- The Trump administration has canceled proposed limits on the number of endangered whales, dolphins and sea turtles that can be killed or injured by swordfishing nets on the West Coast.

-- State Senate Democrats introduced legislation to change the rules governing recall elections to remove a lawmaker from office, potentially helping one of their own survive.

-- Inside the ICBM launch facility at Vandenberg Air Force Base, where a turn of two keys sends a Minuteman III missile flaming toward its target.