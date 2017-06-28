Senate Republicans have pressed pause on their healthcare overhaul plan. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

Repeal, Replace, Regroup: The Sequel

We’ve seen this drama before: an abrupt decision to postpone the voting on Republicans’ Obamacare overhaul in Congress. The delay-and-entice strategy resulted in passage of the House plan (which President Trump would later call “mean”). Now that the Senate is holding off on its bill for a few weeks, will the sequel play out the same way? This time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has roughly $200 billion with which to play, in an effort to get Republican holdouts on his side. As for Trump, he told senators at the White House: “This will be great if we get it done. And if we don't get it done, it's just going to be something that we're not going to like. And that's OK.”

-- The White House’s warning on Syria's chemical weapons is a test of Trump's credibility, and of the intelligence community he attacks.

-- The Trump administration is at least two months away from starting construction of prototypes for a wall along the Southwest border. They’ll be built near the San Diego border fence.

-- Slightly more Europeans now view the United States unfavorably under President Trump than favorably, according to a survey. Trump will make a return visit to the continent early next month.

California and the Final Exit

Roughly one year ago, terminally ill Californians were given the ability to end their own lives by requesting lethal prescriptions from doctors. The End of Life Option Act made California the fifth state to allow patients with less than six months to live to do so. Now, we’re getting a first glimpse of how it is playing out. Data show 111 people took their own lives under the law from June to December last year; most of them were white, college-educated cancer patients older than 60. But the moral debate goes on.

The Accidental Community Organizer

Conservatives have long derided Barack Obama for his past as a “community organizer.” As president, he hoped to inspire a wave of Democratic officeholders and idealists. Now Trump is doing something Obama couldn’t while in the White House: mobilizing liberal activists, from the grassroots on up. Mark Z. Barabak takes a look at a movement “powered by social media and fired up by deep antagonism.”

CNN Becomes the Object of Trump’s ‘Fake News’ Wrath

CNN’s ratings are up and the network says it’s on track for a record profit of more than $1 billion in 2017, but this week it’s exactly where it doesn’t want to be: the object of President Trump’s “fake news” wrath, after CNN retracted an article and saw three veteran journalists resign. Plus, there is that video purportedly showing a CNN producer questioning the network's pursuit of the Trump-Russia collusion story. Though the video is from a conservative group criticized for deceptive editing in the past, that didn’t stop Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders from encouraging “everyone across the country” to look at it.

The True Lines of Power at the DWP

The L.A. City Council is expected to approve a new five-year contract with the Department of Water and Power’s largest union today. Mayor Eric Garcetti is pointing to $4 million a year in savings from the elimination of two nonprofits that never demonstrated they were achieving their goals of improving employee training and safety. But the savings are more than offset by an estimated $56 million in raises and other perks the deal provides. Why is this generous pact sailing through City Hall? Columnist Steve Lopez says it’s the work of Brian D’Arcy, “the baddest union boss in Los Angeles.”

How Will L.A.’s Tallest Building Fit Into the Landscape?

The Wilshire Grand is Los Angeles’ newest and tallest skyscraper. For architect David Martin, it’s the pinnacle of his career — and a chance to redraw downtown’s skyline, much as his grandfather did with City Hall and his father with the Department of Water and Power and the Arco Towers. But, as reporter Thomas Curwen writes, how it will fit into the fabric of the city is still open to debate.

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times At 1,100 feet tall, the Wilshire Grand is the tallest building west of the Mississippi River. At 1,100 feet tall, the Wilshire Grand is the tallest building west of the Mississippi River. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

-- L.A. Police Chief Charlie Beck says investigators have identified more cadets who may have taken rides in stolen police cars, beyond the seven who have been arrested on suspicion of the thefts.

-- Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens says she won’t seek reelection. She’s faced questions over her department’s handling of a jail snitch scandal and an escape by inmates at the county jail last year.