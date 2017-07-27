Today: The Twitterer-in-Chief and the #TransBan

President Trump tweeted that transgender people will not be allowed in the military, a decision that sparked outrage and caught many by surprise. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

The Twitterer-in-Chief and the #TransBan

Is this what it’s come to? With just three tweets, Trump caught the Pentagon off guard, drew the opposition of several powerful Republicans in Congress, invited a legal fight and outraged some veterans by saying transgender people will be prohibited from serving “in any capacity” in the U.S. military. The reason given? “The tremendous medical costs and disruption.” One study estimated the annual price tag to be $2.4 million to $8.4 million (about 0.1% of Pentagon healthcare spending). The Israeli military, for one, doesn’t even see it as an issue. What the Pentagon does next isn’t clear.

Does the ‘Skinny Repeal’ Have a Fat Chance?

Repeal and replace? Nope. Repeal only? Uh-uh. So what’s left for Senate Republicans to try in their quest to undo Obamacare? It could be a plan called the “skinny repeal,” which would get rid of a medical device tax and the requirements that individuals buy health insurance and that large employers offer it. But dumping just those three Obamacare provisions might cause chaos in the insurance markets. A vote could come today.

More Politics

-- Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the Iowa Republican who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, fired off an unmistakable warning to Trump: Don’t even think about trying to get a new attorney general confirmed this year.

-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held his first public event in five days, as aides tried to quiet speculation over whether he is considering resigning.

-- Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci tweeted, then deleted, an accusation of a “leak” of his financial disclosure information.

-- Trump’s voter fraud panel asked again for data from California, and again the answer was no.

USC’s Mea Culpa: ‘We Could Have Done Better’

USC President C.L. Max Nikias has now said that the university “could have done better” in its handling of former medical school dean Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito and a new committee will look at how to better handle questions of employee behavior outside the workplace. A Times investigation found Puliafito took drugs and associated with criminals and drug abusers when he was the dean. Many in the Trojan family are angry with how the university handled the matter.

More Power Is Granted to California’s Parole Board

In Nevada, O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing got international attention. In California, thousands of them take place with little fanfare. Yet the very nature of the hearings here has changed over the years, as the parole board has gained greater legal flexibility and diversity. The focus in California is no longer so much on the severity of the crime, and more on whether offenders understand why what they did was wrong.

An Olympic Games-Time Decision for L.A.

For years, L.A. leaders have been trying to get the city psyched up to take on the 2024 Summer Olympics, but it’s looking more and more as if Los Angeles’ turn will come in 2028. Would it be easy to reset and refocus? That’s where many don’t see eye to eye. The skeptics say waiting 11 years carries much more risk, economically and politically.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

CALIFORNIA

-- Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation aimed at improving air quality in disadvantaged communities, but many questions remain about how it will be implemented, especially in Southern California.