Today: In Hurricane-Hit San Juan, ‘the Aftermath Is Almost More Horrific’​​​​​​​

Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan, is barely functioning after Hurricane Maria; the latest GOP attempt to repeal Obamacare is on the verge of collapse; and Anaheim officials are pushing back against Walt Disney Co.

In Hurricane-Hit San Juan, ‘the Aftermath Is Almost More Horrific’

In the capital of Puerto Rico, the situation is desperate: Most places still have no electricity, no running water, no working phones. Food, gasoline and cash all remain scarce. Black floodwater stagnates amid the punishing heat. “What we’re now seeing is that the aftermath is almost more horrific than the actual passing of the hurricane itself,” the mayor of San Juan said. “The death toll is rising.” In a series of tweets, President Trump stated, “Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities — and doing well.” That didn’t seem to match the mood on the streets.

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times Hurricane Maria toppled electrical wires, trees and vegetation in much of San Juan, even ripping roofs off wooden homes. Hurricane Maria toppled electrical wires, trees and vegetation in much of San Juan, even ripping roofs off wooden homes. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Another GOP Healthcare Plan Appears DOA (but You Never Know)

It isn’t over till it’s over, but the prognosis for the Republicans’ latest bid to repeal the Affordable Care Act is grim after Sen. Susan Collins became the third GOP senator to oppose the measure publicly and the Congressional Budget Office estimated millions would lose coverage. Before those two developments, Trump seemed fateful about it on Alabama radio’s “Rick and Bubba Show”: “We’re going to lose two or three votes, and that’s the end of that.” Now it’s unclear whether the Senate will vote on it.

-- North Korea says Trump declared war via tweet. The White House says it definitely didn’t.

-- The Supreme Court’s decision to postpone arguments over the legality of the travel ban will probably send the controversy back to lower courts, for now.

-- Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Health Secretary Tom Price have taken some pricey flights at taxpayer expense, but the outcry is lost amid bigger turmoil.

-- A look at how every NFL team protested during the national anthem after Trump’s comments.

The Politics of Disneyheim Are Changing

Disneyland and Anaheim have long been synonymous — so much so that some people call it Disneyheim. To help get its way over the years, the company has spent heavily on politicians through a network of political action committees. But last year, faced with rising crime and poverty, voters shook up the Disney-friendly City Council. The final installment of our two-part series examines the city’s changing relationship with its biggest corporate citizen.

L.A. County’s Newest City

For three decades, the Newhall Ranch project in northern Los Angeles County has been a legal battleground pitting developers against environmental and Native American groups. Now, there’s a truce that clears the way for a new city of 58,000 residents to be built along Interstate 5, where it will join other large developments in the works. Some see it as part of a solution to Southern California’s housing crisis, while others still worry about the traffic congestion and effects on nature.

War Stories From Behind the Lens in Iraq

If you read The Times’ coverage out of Iraq in the last several months, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the work of photographer Marcus Yam. His first assignment in a war zone began in March. As he writes in this first-person account, “along with innumerable sights and sounds — collapsed buildings and bridges, the shriek of mortar shells — one person and one day stand out. The person was a brave young soldier named Wissam Daoud. The day I’ll remember for a seemingly endless body count.”

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Jasim Mohammed Ali stands inside his family's home, which was destroyed in an airstrike that killed eight people and injured 17 in the Aden neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. Jasim Mohammed Ali stands inside his family's home, which was destroyed in an airstrike that killed eight people and injured 17 in the Aden neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

-- The spectacular Mitchell Caverns will reopen in November, seven years after vandals plundered and damaged the Mojave Desert tourist attraction.

-- Antonio Villaraigosa launched his political career as a union organizer in L.A. As mayor, he became one of labor’s biggest foes. Now, he’ll have to deal with the repercussions.

-- Film critic Kenneth Turan reviews “Battle of the Sexes,” about the Billie Jean King-Bobby Riggs tennis match.

-- Amid another heat wave, the fast-moving Canyon fire in the Santa Ana Mountains near the Anaheim-Corona border forced people to evacuate their homes.