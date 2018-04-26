Today: Inside the Hunt for the Golden State Killer

For more than four decades, the unsolved killings and rapes haunted the victims' families and neighbors. For years, authorities had not even been able to connect the crimes, until DNA provided the missing link. Now, officials say they have arrested the so-called Golden State Killer at his home in the suburbs of Sacramento. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., a 72-year-old former police officer, has been charged with eight counts of murder in three counties. For victims, their families and a key detective, the wait for an arrest was agonizing. The case had fascinated writer Michelle McNamara, who was turning her research into a book when she died in 2016. Her widower, comedian Patton Oswalt, helped complete it. "I think you got him, Michelle," he tweeted.