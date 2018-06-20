Today: Will It Take an Act of Congress?

Congressional Republicans are looking for a way to end the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their migrant parents — and halt a growing political backlash. Some, like Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, have echoed Democrats in calling for President Trump to simply stop it. But Trump has given no public signs of doing so, instead saying those illegally entering the U.S. “infest our Country.” At a meeting with House Republicans, Trump reportedly didn’t fully endorse their proposals for a comprehensive immigration bill. He also attacked a narrower GOP plan in the Senate to end the family separations, to say nothing of a similar Democratic bill. Still, an administration official suggested the president might sign “legislation that would address the separation issue."