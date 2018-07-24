Today: Danger: No Clearance?

All that criticism of President Trump from former national security and law enforcement officials isn’t going over well in the White House, and now Trump is considering a way to punish half a dozen by revoking their security clearances. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused them of having “politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and security clearances, making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia.” Among the president’s targets: former CIA directors John Brennan and Michael Hayden, former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper and former national security advisor Susan Rice. But former FBI officials James B. Comey and Andrew McCabe, who were also named, say their clearances were deactivated when they were fired.