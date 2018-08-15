Today: Miles Apart at the EPA

Billy Kheel and Robert Mahar may be in the cutthroat world of reality TV, but on the NBC craft competition “Making It,” they act downright neighborly. No wonder, because they live just down the same alley in Silver Lake. “I remember when the show sent a car for me,” says Kheel. “I saw another car service drive by at the same time and thought, ‘That’s funny. Could there be two of us in the same neighborhood?’ ” Here’s how they each ply their crafts.