Today: Standing by Their Man

For 621 hours this summer, L.A. artist EJ Hill stood quietly on a winner’s podium inside a gallery at the Hammer Museum — for every hour the museum was open. Some visitors were moved to tears at the sight of him in his installation titled “Excellentia, Mollitia, Victoria.” Others, not so much. “One older couple came in and the guy was like, ‘Do you get it?’ and she’s like, ‘No!’ So they leave,” he recalls. “They were there for like 10 seconds max. That was so funny to me.”