Advertisement
World & Nation

Thousands of civilians flee northeast Ukraine as Russia presses a renewed border assault

A Ukrainian child hugs her mother and cries after they evacuate.
Khrystyna Pyimak, 11, hugs her mother, Oksana Velychko, after evacuation from Vovchansk, Ukraine, on Sunday.
(Evgeniy Maloletka / Associated Press)
By Samya Kullab and Vasilisa Stepanenko
Share
VILCHA, Ukraine — 

Thousands more civilians have fled Russia’s renewed ground offensive in Ukraine’s northeast that has targeted towns and villages with a barrage of artillery and mortar fire, officials said Sunday.

The intense battles have forced at least one Ukrainian unit to withdraw in the Kharkiv region, capitulating more land to Russian forces across less defended settlements in the contested “gray zone” along the Russian border.

By Sunday afternoon, the town of Vovchansk, with a prewar population of 17,000, emerged as a focal point in the battle. Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the Kharkiv regional police, said Russian forces were in the outskirts of the town and approaching from three directions. A Russian tank was spotted along a major road leading to the town, Tymoshko said, illustrating Moscow’s confidence to deploy heavy weaponry.

Advertisement
KYIV, UKRAINE - 2024/04/09: Comrades of late Ukrainian servicemen Serhii Konoval and Taras Petryshyn carry their coffins during a farewell ceremony at Independence Square in Kyiv. Serhii Konoval, call sign 'Nord' and Taras Petryshyn, call sign 'Chimera', formerly activists in the 2014 anti-government protests in Ukraine, were serving in the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces when they were killed in action in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. (Photo by Oleksii Chumachenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

World & Nation

Ukrainians contemplate the once unthinkable: Losing the war with Russia

Could Ukraine lose the war? Once nearly taboo, the question hovers in Kyiv, but Ukrainians believe they must fight for their lives against Putin’s troops.

April 17, 2024

An Associated Press team, positioned in a nearby village, saw plumes of smoke rising from the town as Russian forces hurled shells. Evacuation teams worked nonstop throughout the day to take residents, most of whom were elderly, out of harm’s way.

At least 4,000 civilians have fled the Kharkiv region since Friday, when Moscow’s forces launched the operation, Gov. Oleg Sinegubov said in a social media statement. Heavy fighting raged Sunday along the northeast front line, where Russian forces attacked 27 settlements in 24 hours, he said.

Analysts say the Russian push is designed to exploit ammunition shortages before promised Western supplies can reach the front line. Ukrainian soldiers said the Kremlin is using the usual Russian tactic by launching a disproportionate amount of fire and infantry assaults to exhaust their troops and firepower. By intensifying battles in what was previously a static patch of the front line, Russian forces threaten to pin Ukrainian forces in the northeast, while carrying out intense battles farther south where Moscow is also gaining ground.

Tetiana, 82, cries with her daughter as she is evacuated from Vovchansk, Ukraine, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Her husband was killed in their house after a Russian airstrike on the city. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

World & Nation

Russia claims capture of villages in northeast Ukraine as more than 1,700 civilians flee

Ukraine says Russian forces have captured five villages as part of a renewed ground assault in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

May 11, 2024

It comes after Russia stepped up attacks in March targeting energy infrastructure and settlements, which analysts predicted were a concerted effort to shape conditions for an offensive.

Meanwhile, a 10-story apartment block collapsed in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border, killing at least two people and injuring 20 others. Russian authorities said the building collapsed following Ukrainian shelling. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that halting Russia’s offensive in the northeast was a priority, and that Kyiv’s troops were continuing counteroffensive operations in seven villages around the Kharkiv region.

Advertisement

“Disrupting the Russian offensive intentions is our number one task now. Whether we succeed in that task depends on every soldier, every sergeant, every officer,” Zelensky said.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the site of a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

World & Nation

Russian border region reels from sustained Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes

Russia’s Belgorod region, pounded by Ukrainian shelling and drones, is expanding its closure of schools and colleges amid a major evacuation plan.

March 20, 2024

The Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday that its forces had captured four villages on the border along Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, in addition to five villages reported to have been seized on Saturday. These areas were likely poorly fortified due to the dynamic fighting and constant heavy shelling, easing a Russian advance.

Ukraine’s leadership has not confirmed Moscow’s gains.

A Ukrainian unit said that they had been forced to retreat in some areas and that Russian forces had captured at least one more village late Saturday. Tymoshko said Russian tactics in Vovchansk mirrored those used in the battles for Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region in which heavy aerial attacks were accompanied by droves of infantry assaults.

In a video Saturday evening, the Hostri Kartuzy unit, part of the special forces’ detachment of Ukraine’s national guard, said that they were fighting for control of the village of Hlyboke.

Flowers and toys lie on the ground at a makeshift memorial commemorating victims of a Dec. 30 missile attack by Ukraine in Belgorod, Russia, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Belgorod has come under repeated Ukrainian shelling, and hundreds of bus stops in the city near the border with Ukraine have been reinforced with blocks of concrete and sandbags to protect them from rocket strikes. (AP Photo/Kirill Zarubin)

World & Nation

Russia’s forces turn their focus on Ukraine’s northeast in what may be an ambitious new push

An official says Russian forces are probing Ukrainian defenses for weak points in the country’s northeast.

Feb. 22, 2024

“Today, during heavy fighting, our defenders were forced to withdraw from a few more of their positions, and today, another settlement has come completely under Russian control. As of 20:00, fighting for the village of Hlyboke is ongoing,” the fighters said in the clip.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Saturday that it believed claims that Moscow had captured Strilecha, Pylna, Pletenivka and Borsivika were accurate, and that geolocated footage also appeared to show that Russian forces have seized Morokhovets and Oliinykove. It described the recent Russian gains as “tactically significant.”

Advertisement

In the war’s early days, Russia made a botched attempt to quickly storm Kharkiv but retreated from its outskirts after about a month. In the fall of 2022, seven months later, Ukraine’s army pushed them out of Kharkiv. The bold counterattack helped persuade Western countries that Ukraine could defeat Russia on the battlefield and merited military support.

Kullab and Stepanenko write for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement