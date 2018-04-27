How to bolster the 1st Amendment on college campuses

That the Kiley-Quirk bill has attracted bipartisan support is also important. There should be no Democratic versus Republican divide on whether universities should be bastions of free speech. But it's a fact of contemporary political life that most of the prominent speakers who have been the targets of disruptive protests have been conservatives, while many of the protesters have been members or allies of marginalized groups. That creates a temptation for both political parties, and not just in California, to politicize what should be a nonpartisan commitment to free speech.