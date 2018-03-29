Asking for citizenship status politicizes the census and imperils an accurate count

It's too late to think that the Trump administration will do the right thing and voluntarily drop the citizenship question. So a dozen states, including California, have filed suit, arguing that asking about citizenship unconstitutionally jeopardizes an accurate count. California and New York — home to large settlements of immigrants — stand to lose congressional seats through an undercount. But so, too, do Texas and Florida, traditional Republican strongholds. It is in the nation's interest to get this count right, and Republican Congressional leaders must look beyond the administration's narrow view of America to ensure that the constitutional mandate is met, and that people across the country — regardless of citizenship, immigration status or political party — receive the congressional representation and federal aid to which they are constitutionally entitled.