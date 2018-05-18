The Times recommends...

California voters are often tempted to see their June primaries as little more than spring training — a sort of try-out round for the main event on Nov. 6. Many wait the five months before poring over the candidates and the issues. That's a shame, because some decisions made now are likely to be final. Candidates for sheriff, superintendent of public instruction and some other offices just might get more than 50% of the primary vote and win outright without a runoff.