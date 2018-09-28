If there's no FBI investigation, the Senate should reject Kavanaugh's nomination

The best and most obvious way forward would have been to conduct the fuller, impartial investigation that Ford had called for and that Republicans, including President Trump, staunchly resisted. Thursday’s hearing was all well and good — riveting drama that offered Americans an opportunity to see the principals for themselves. But other than the passionate presentations of Ford and Kavanaugh, it was in many ways a charade. Democrats went on and on about Ford’s bravery and bashed Republicans at every opportunity; Republicans ceded their morning time to a prosecutor whose clear assignment was to find discrepancies in Ford’s story rather than elucidate the truth. The second part of the hearing involved a lot of political posturing, with a substantial amount of time spent on boofing, ralphing and grandstanding.