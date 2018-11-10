Gavin Newsom has a conflict of interest problem

To his credit, Newsom has shared his tax returns with reporters, and his spokesman said he will continue to do so when he is governor. In addition, state law requires all statewide constitutional officers to fill out annual statements of economic interest, though they offer limited details about his holdings and business arrangements. And, unlike U.S. presidents, California governors are subject to the state’s conflict of interest rules, at least in theory. In practice, the requirement that public officials recuse themselves from decisions on matters in which they have a financial interest is easier to apply to local government officials, such as city council members whose votes on land-use rules or business regulations could have a more direct impact on their personal finances. Furthermore, the state’s conflict of interest laws don’t apply to policy decisions that affect the “public generally,” which is how most of a governor’s decisions could be described.