The Getty Bronze belongs right here in its climate-controlled L.A. Villa

The tortured battle over this priceless bronze will continue, since Getty officials plan to appeal, as they should. This is not another case in which the Getty purchased antiquities of questionable provenance. Since 2007, the Getty has returned more than 40 works in its collection to Greece and Italy. In this case, however, the bronze was found in international — not Italian — waters, according to the Getty, and has no archaeological connection to Italy because it is most likely Greek in origin. Accidental discovery by Italian citizens does not make the statue an Italian object.