Gina Haspel’s evasive answers about CIA torture are disqualifying

In its findings about the CIA's detention and interrogation program, the Senate Intelligence Committee offered the following stomach-turning examples (in addition to waterboarding): sleep deprivation, in which detainees would be kept awake for 180 hours, usually standing or in painful "stress positions"; exposure to extreme cold; subjection to "rectal rehydration" and to "rough takedowns," in which "approximately five CIA officers would scream at a detainee, drag him outside of his cell, cut his clothes off, and secure him with Mylar tape. The detainee would then be hooded and dragged up and down a long corridor while being slapped and punched." There was also psychological abuse, such as mock executions and situations in which detainees were told that family members would be killed or sexually abused.