L.A. City Council members don't deserve unilateral veto power over homeless projects they don't like

The requirement to obtain a letter has long been troubling because it allows a City Council member to privately squelch a project at the beginning of the process for any reason — such as the design or the makeup of the tenants — or no reason. All of these things have happened. On some occasions, council members have given over letters only after developers gave in to the members’ demands. One developer recounted nixing a plan to even apply for HHH funding for a project after talking to a council member who balked at the idea of putting homeless housing there.