It's going to take more than Trump's ranting (and wrong) tweet attack to fix immigration

Ultimately, Trump's tirade amounts to little more than a bit of showboating for his nativist loyalists and an attempt to divert the rest of the public's attention from the latest ration of scandals and missteps, from the ongoing Mueller investigation to the costly tariffs China just imposed on U.S. pork, fruit and other exports in retaliation for Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. But the president's bluster won't get him anywhere on immigration reform. Trump announced the death of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program (prematurely; it continues while a legal challenge proceeds) and again blamed the Democrats in Congress, even though he rejected serious legislative proposals to grant relief to immigrants who have lived here without permission after arriving as children.