Brett Kavanaugh doesn't belong on the Supreme Court

There is no guarantee that a less rushed and more comprehensive investigation would have established the truth. But the effort should have been made. Now the Senate confronts the agonizing decision of whether to bestow a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court on a nominee against whom serious but unproved accusations have been leveled. As they do so, it is worth remembering two things: that Ford has no known motivation for making up these charges, and that many of the details she provided have turned out to be true. She knew, for instance, who Kavanaugh’s closest high school friends were and that one of them, Mark Judge, worked at a local supermarket.