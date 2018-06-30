Sure, we can revisit where to put the Koreatown homeless shelter — just so long as it actually gets built

But it is absolutely essential that community opposition not be allowed to derail the plan to house homeless people in Wesson’s district — or any of the other council districts in the city. This particular project is part of the mayor’s program to build bridge housing — shelters (but nicer than the traditional ones) where armory-style cots are replaced with real beds and storage space and where homeless people can stay for up to several months. The purpose is to get homeless people off the streets and out of encampments while they wait for the permanent housing the city is desperately trying to build with funds from 2016’s Proposition HHH. The idea is to put shelters in communities with high concentrations of homeless encampments (such as Koreatown) and do intensive outreach work to move people off those streets and into the shelters.