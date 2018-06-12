Here's the problem with L.A. Unified's latest pie-in-the-sky ideas — they're likely to fail

Still, there’s more wrong with the resolution than right. It is — let’s be honest here — disconnected from reality. Consider that the district had 12 years to bring high-school students to a D in all the college-prep courses and still had to finagle like crazy to avoid disastrously low graduation rates. This resolution similarly threatens to weaken standards even more because middle and high schools will feel pressured to hand out C grades to students who haven’t earned them. It demands too many stellar achievements without enough planning and incremental steps toward getting close.