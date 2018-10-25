There's a better way to draw political lines

Surprisingly, council members, who currently draw their own district lines, voted to put this measure on the ballot even though it means giving up control over the shape of their districts. Good for them. There are critics too, though their main concern — that the commission will not be independent enough — is somewhat absurd. Under Measure DDD, redistricting commissioners can’t have held elective or appointed office, worked for an elected official or contributed more than $250 in one year to the campaign of an elected official within the last eight years. To keep the commission even more independent, the first nine commissioners will be picked at random from a pool of screened candidates, and those nine will appoint four additional members. It’s about as independent as one could reasonably hope.