Half of all underage smokers choose menthols. We need to kick Kools to the curb

The FDA needs to stay strong as it pushes these new regulations through; there will inevitably be blowback from the tobacco industry. Cigarette companies, worried about losing revenues from a menthol ban, could respond in a variety of worrisome ways. For instance, if the FDA doesn’t include cigars and cigarillos in the menthol ban, then the tobacco companies could simply mentholate them as a replacement product. That’s what the industry did after the fruit and candy flavor ban. Gottlieb and the FDA should fight efforts to water down the proposed rules.