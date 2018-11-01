Don't sit there and let the country fall into chaos. Get up and vote

The Times has not endorsed in any congressional races this year, so we cannot say for certain that one candidate is more worthy than another in your district. But we can say that Trump’s ability to carry out the most dangerous parts of his platform may turn on which party controls Congress. For that reason, voters as they go to the polls should think not just about the individuals running to represent them, but also about the country as a whole. As you vote, think about the dangers of a Congress that is in the pocket of Trump, and the benefits of a Congress that stands up to demagoguery and speaks out for democracy and the rule of law.