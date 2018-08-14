Moore reasons to drop DROP

The Times reported on Saturday that Moore was one of the many Los Angeles police officers and firefighters who have taken part in the Deferred Retirement Option Program, better known as DROP. Rather than retiring and taking their pensions as soon as they are eligible, participants stay on for another five years and keep drawing their salaries at the same time as their pension benefits, which are banked. After the bonus term is up, the department pays them the banked benefits and the interest earned as a lump sum, at which point they retire and start receiving their regular monthly pension checks.