It's cruel and counterproductive to bar pets at homeless and low-income housing

Under the proposed ordinance, developers applying for funding through Proposition HHH or any of the affordable housing finance programs administered by the city would have to allow residents to keep pets. This doesn’t break much new ground. A state law already requires housing financed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development after January of this year to be pet-friendly. Federally subsidized housing for elderly and handicapped people must allow common household pets within certain guidelines. No landlord — whether government-subsidized or not — may bar emotional support or service animals.