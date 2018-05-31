CEQA was designed to protect the environment, not to fight housing for homeless people

The supportive housing ordinance is a reasonable and smart measure. More to the point, this is the council instituting a new land use policy, as it has the authority to do. Both disputed ordinances reflect the city government’s goal of encouraging the development of badly needed housing. If community groups continue to parse how many units one neighborhood is taking over another and hire lawyers to twist CEQA to fashion a lawsuit, here is what will happen: Homeless people will be on the streets in tents in their communities for even more years to come.