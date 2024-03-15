Letters to the Editor: L.A.’s anti-camping law isn’t meant to fix homelessness. It’s aimed at quality of life

L.A. City workers clear an encampment under the 101 Freeway in Hollywood on March 7.

To the editor: The Times’ editorial board, L.A. Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky and L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath mistakenly believe that Los Angeles Municipal Code 48.18, the city’s anti-camping law, is intended to “somehow solve homelessness.” (“Release the anti-camping law report now. L.A. needs to see the data,” editorial, March 6)

They fail to understand that the primary objective of 48.18 is to save vulnerable residents from the noxious effects of homeless encampments.

For example, in Venice, 41.18 keeps campers — some of whom scream obscenities or openly inject drugs — away from children in our child care centers. The law prohibits people in tents, often with their late-night noise, from setting up under the windows of a senior housing center.

Advertisement

And under 48.18, the city removed a large encampment riddled with crime and drug use from “Skid Rose,” which plagued hundreds of residents in nearby homes for more than 10 years. This encampment has not returned.

This law restores the quality of life of thousands of children, seniors and residents in our neighborhoods, regardless of whether it nudges homeless folks into accepting shelter or not.

Mark Ryavec, Venice

The writer is president of the Venice Stakeholders Assn.

..

To the editor: While everyone argues over 41.18, here’s what I know from two years of walking all over Hollywood.

I am safer walking in the streets than on the sidewalks. I’ve seen a woman attacked walking through an encampment, so I don’t do that.

Advertisement

A large tent near Franklin Avenue recently burned down; it once stretched across the sidewalk from the fence to the street, preventing handicapped sidewalk access, as do 99% of the encampments.

I walk to work on Franklin Avenue, to Trader Joe’s on Vine Street, to pick up my car at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street. I’ve reported problems at the Hollywood police station and have been told they’re not allowed to enter the encampments.

So while city leaders continue to argue about 41.18 as people remain unhoused and dying, I will continue to walk and remember the 1980s, Children of the Night and how Hollywood, in my memory, was a better place to live.

Oh, and I will keep walking, hoping everyone at City Hall will finally figure it out.

Susan Polifronio, Hollywood

..

To the editor: The fight to find an effective and agreeable solution to the homeless encampment quagmire is very similar to the parable of blind men describing an elephant by feeling just a specific part of the animal.

Advertisement

City and county leaders have some ideas, but nobody has come up with a solution that addresses all aspects of the challenge. Meanwhile, the encampments are as pervasive as ever despite millions of dollars spent.

It is time we get something for our money.

William Carroll, Carlsbad