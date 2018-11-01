Pickel is a ratepayer advocate who doesn’t relish advocacy

His underwhelming approach suited the job, at least at first. For years the utility was often mired in tumultuous politics, including a 2010 fight between then-Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and the City Council over electricity rates that threatened to bankrupt the city. All that discord and distrust had a corrosive effect, making it hard to have a rational conversation on what the utility needed to do and what ratepayers should have to pay to provide reliable, environmentally responsible water and power.