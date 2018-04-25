Corporations don't deserve a free pass on human rights lawsuits

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it harder — again —for victims of human rights violations to seek justice in American courts. Five conservative justices held that an 18th century law that allows foreigners to bring lawsuits for violations of the "law of nations" can't be used against foreign corporations — even if the alleged violations took place in the United States. It was a cruelly cramped reading of the law from a court that in other contexts, such as the 1st Amendment and election law, has treated corporations as persons.