Trump didn’t gut affirmative action, but its future is far from secure

Why does this matter? Americans are uneasy about racial classifications and even members of the court who have upheld them have expressed reluctance. In her 2003 majority opinion in the University of Michigan Law School case, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote that “we expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.” That was unrealistic. The inequalities that affirmative-action programs try to address are almost certain to persist well beyond 2028.