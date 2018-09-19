Slamming the door on the world's most vulnerable people is contrary to everything America stands for

Most refugees are first vetted overseas by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and, once referred for resettlement in the U.S., they are vetted again by the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department. No refugees are admitted until they are pre-cleared, a months-long process. Asylum seekers, conversely, often show up at the border unannounced or, if already in the country for other reasons — a student visa, say, or a cultural exchange — seek protection without advance notice. If the asylum seekers make credible arguments to border agents or immigration officials that they fear persecution if sent home, they are allowed to appear before immigration judges for a hearing.