Leave Jeff Sessions alone

That was clear in a remarkable exchange last week between the two men. In an interview on Fox News, Trump complained that “I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department.” Sessions responded: “I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the president’s agenda — one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.”