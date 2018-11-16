No, slow vote counts don't mean fraud. To suggest otherwise is irresponsible

Nope. Those assertions are irresponsible. The reason there are still so many outstanding ballots is that California has taken extraordinary steps to encourage people to vote, including a new law this year that allowed eligible people to register and vote as late as election day. And about 56,000 of them did just that. Virtually all of the other outstanding ballots are mail-in ballots that trickled in late (another new California law allows them to arrive up to three days after election day), as well as provisional ballots cast in person by people who had either signed up to vote by mail or showed up at the wrong polling stations. Early mail-in ballots and regular ballots cast in person on election day were counted long ago.