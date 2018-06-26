Making Trump officials miserable doesn't accomplish anything. Vote them out if you want change

There’s no question that this president’s demagoguery, mendacity and name-calling have contributed to the ugly tone of today’s debates. From “Crooked Hillary” and “Lock her up” on the campaign trail to today’s talk about how immigrants “infest” the country when they stay here illegally, Trump has pushed the standard of discourse down further than any American president in modern history. And in perhaps his most amazing feat, he has convinced his supporters that people who point out his demonstrable errors and obvious lies are biased and mendacious themselves.