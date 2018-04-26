Yes on Proposition 68 to preserve parks, protect water supply and enhance our climate resilience

Yes — the state would continue to spend 6% or less of any given year's general fund revenues on bond interest payments. Probably. We can't know for certain how much revenue the state will have in any given year, and we can't be sure that any given state treasurer would sell approved bonds only when it's responsible to do so. There will always be an element of faith involved in borrowing. But the risk is not unreasonable, and not financing water bonds will leave the state unprepared for the future. Proposition 68 is a good deal. Vote yes.