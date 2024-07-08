Your guide to Proposition 4: California Climate bond

According to the 49-page proposal , $3.8 billion would be allocated to water projects, including those that provide for safe drinking water, recycle wastewater, store groundwater and control flooding. An additional $1.5 billion would be spent on wildfire protection, while $1.2 billion would go toward protecting the coast from sea level rise.

Other money would be used to create parks, protect wildlife and habitats, fight air pollution, address extreme heat events and fund sustainable agriculture.

The language requires that at least 40% of the money go to projects that aid disadvantaged communities, defined as those where the median household income is less than 80% of the area average.

Hundreds of millions of dollars from the bond would benefit private industry. For example, it would provide $850 million to clean energy projects, including proposed offshore wind farms.