A gondola to Dodger stadium? Tunnels under the Westside? No idea is too crazy to help fix L.A.'s traffic

Councilman David Ryu and the city's Recreation and Parks Department are looking at a possible public-private partnership to build an aerial tram to the Hollywood sign. That project is designed to make it easier for tourists and hikers to reach the famed landmark and to reduce some of car traffic on narrow hillside streets. Elon Musk's The Boring Company wants to build a network of tunnels that would whisk cars and pods of people and cyclists across the city, avoiding congested freeway and street traffic. The company has said the system would be privately funded and would offer fares comparable to public transit.