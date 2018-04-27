What homeless crisis? HUD Secretary Ben Carson wants to raise rents on the poorest of the poor

The proposal would also boost the minimum rent that the poorest of the poor pay. Currently non-elderly, non-disabled renters must pay at least $50 a month toward their housing; the bill would boost that to $150 a month — a sum that would consume, for example, two-thirds of the monthly "general relief" check that some homeless people in Los Angeles County rely on. The HUD proposal would also create a new, minimum rent of $50 for elderly and disabled renters.