Paint companies poisoned people with lead additives. Now they want a billion-dollar bailout

On the surface, the initiative sounds virtuous. The proponents say they want to provide funding to clean up environmental hazards in homes and schools that could leave the poorest, most vulnerable Californians at risk. Who wouldn't want to protect poor children? The initiative would direct the state to borrow $2 billion to pay for the removal of lead, mold, asbestos and other hazardous materials. The actual cost to taxpayers, after paying interest on the bonds, would be nearly $4 billion.